5 ways to take advantage of Chicago's unseasonably warm weather

Years from now, Chicagoans will regale their kids and grandkids about "the winter that never was.” Not only have we seen record-high temperatures this year (72 degrees in February! Really?), we are also currently in the middle of the longest stretch of days without at least an inch of snow. The last time Chicago saw more than an inch of snow was 67 days ago on Dec. 17, 2016, according to WGN. While climate scientists are busy determining if the city's record-breaking warmth is a sign of global warming, many Chicagoans are taking full advantage of the warm weather; here’s how:

Break out the business casual beachwear. Whether you're someone with a ridiculously heavy winter coat or you're just that guy who's always looking for an excuse to wear shorts, there have been plenty of opportunities this month to take of your pants and jacket. Ditch the parka, put on your sandals and board shorts, and enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts.

Admire the lack of ice cover on the lakefront. Running is a tough sell, regardless of the temperature, but we'll try and make the case for a lakefront jog. Whether walking or running, the Lakefront Trail is a wonderful way to see Lake Michigan and take in the skyline. And if you're able to pick up the pace, this beautiful weather will definitely enhance your runner's high.

Brave the crowded sidewalks. Not only are can get an early start on your beach bod, the great weather can help you save a little money on transportation. Instead of cramming into a packed CTA train or shelling out $10 for an Uber, boost your mood and burn some calories in the morning by walking to work (you'll thank us at lunchtime).

Re-learn the phrase 'al fresco.' Chicago is full of patios, rooftop bars and outdoor spaces to wine and dine. Now that spring has made an early return to the city, many of these locations are breaking out the patio furniture early and letting patrons have a bite to eat on the street. We all know food tastes better outside, so have lunch on the patio of your favorite restaurant before winter returns with one last blast of arctic air.

Dust off the bike you only rode twice last year. From bike lanes to bike rentals, Chicago is a great city for cyclists. Divvy stations are everywhere, and the city has seen a wide range of bike safety improvements over recent years. With temperatures in the 60s and 70s, there's no reason not to go for a ride on one of the city's many bike paths or practice dodging strollers on the 606. Since so many Chicagoans are already hip to this popular mode of transportation, the only downside will finding a place to park when you get to where you're going.

