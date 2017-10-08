Chicago Marathon 2017 photos from around the route

The weather was crisp early on Sunday morning but quickly warmed up as Chicago Marathon runners made their way through the 26.2-mile course. Crowds lined the city’s streets in Lakeview, Boystown, Pilsen and the West Loop, cheering on a steady stream of friends and strangers.
Galen Rupp topped the men’s field, becoming the first American to win the race since 2002 with a course time of 2:09:58. Ethiopian runner Tirunesh Dibaba won the women’s field, running the course in 2:18:31.
Our photographers joined the crowds of enthusiastic onlookers in Boystown, Pilsen and Chinatown, capturing runners as they made their way through the route and the supporters who lined the streets to encourage them. Try to spot your friends and acquaintances putting one foot in front of the other as you look through our best photos from the 2017 Chicago Marathon.
Jaclyn Rivas- thank you soooooooooo much for taking such an amazing picture of me yesterday as I was cheering on everyone and being everyones biggest fan and biggest cheerleader in memory of my Nanny Helen that just passed away (9/21) from pancreatic cancer. She was my biggest fan/cheerleader my entire life and always the wind beneath my wings and I was cheering everyone on in honor and memory of her!! Thank you so much for seeing me/my sign/ and feeling my energy and asking to take my picture! Love the energetic purple/ blue wigged woman wearing an imerman angels singlet and white tutu and holding a "I am the wind beneath your wings" hand made sign reminding everyone that when they needed the love XOXO - Carly Klau Wine
