Chicago suburb Aurora will party on for the 25th anniversary of 'Wayne’s World'

If you grew up in the Chicago area during the early ‘90s, Wayne’s World likely inspired a certain amount of hometown pride. Despite being filmed mostly in California, the 1992 comedy spliced in local shots from throughout Chicagoland and helped put the city of Aurora on the map.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Wayne’s World, Illinois’ second largest city is planning a most-excellent celebration of the pop culture classic. The Downtown Aurora neighborhood association will partner with the city and the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to bring area residents and film buffs a six-month celebration of the movie.

The event series (dubbed “Party On! 25 Years of Wayne’s World”) officially kicks off on February 3 with a poster contest. About a dozens events are planned as part of “Party On,” which will culminate on July 4 with an attempt to break the world record for the number of people banging their heads to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Other events include an air guitar competition, look-alike contest and screenings of the movie. Local pizza parlor Luigi’s Pizza is even renaming its arcade "Noah's Arcade," a nod to the fictional institution mentioned in Wayne's World.

Put on your best flannel, tease your hair and geek out at one of these “25 Years of Wayne’s World” events. Yes, you are worthy.

Find Wayne and Garth (ongoing)

Search for life-size cutouts of Wayne and Garth throughout downtown Aurora, take a selfie and share your pictures on social media with the hashtag #partyonaurora.

Party On! poster contest and kick-off event

February 3 from 7-11pm at If These Walls Could Talk, 32 S Stolp Ave, Aurora

Wayne’s World on-the-street quiz

February 3 during First Fridays in downtown Aurora

Brew N View screening of Wayne's World

February 22 at 7:30pm at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N Broadway, Aurora

Wayne’s World on-the-street quiz

March 3 during First Fridays in downtown Aurora

Look-alike contest

April TBA at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie St, Aurora

Wayne’s World on-the-street quiz

April 7 during First Fridays in downtown Aurora

Air guitar competition

May TBA

Wayne’s World on-the-street quiz

May 5 during First Fridays in downtown Aurora

Wayne’s World at Classic Movie Monday

May 29 at 7pm at Paramount Theatre, 23 E Galena Blvd, Aurora

Wayne’s World on-the-street quiz

June 2 during First Fridays in downtown Aurora

Head banging to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" world record attempt

July 4 before fireworks at RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway, Aurora

