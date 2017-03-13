Chicagoans are crowdfunding a giant inflatable Trump chicken

People all across the U.S. are gearing up for a protest demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns, which will take place on April 15, just a few days before Tax Day (which is April 18 this year, in case you're wondering). According to Tax March Chicago's Facebook page, the local demonstration is slated to kick off in Millennium Park at 10am, though permits for the march are still being sorted out.

If a few Chicagoans are able to raise enough money, you'll know you're in the right place when you see the giant inflatable chicken that bears the president's signature hairdo. Event organizer Taran Singh Brar is currently collection donations via a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the 16-foot-tall inflatable rooster—as of this writing, $1,105 of the campaign's $1,200 goal has been pledged.

Why a giant chicken-shaped balloon? According to the GoFundMe page, the design was chosen to "show the world just how big of a chicken our President is."

Unlike those giant pig balloons that were proposed by a designer as a way to obscure Trump's name on the side of his eponymous Chicago tower, this inflatable jab at the President seems like it's actually going to be realized. Granted, a gigantic Trump-coiffed rooster balloon probably won't convince our President to disclose his tax returns (like every other President since Nixon), but it should be fun to see people squawking about it on Twitter and Facebook.

