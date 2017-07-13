Chicago's first annual Thai Food Festival is happening this weekend

Chicago has a summer festival for just about everything, and when it comes to food and drink, there's no shortage of fantastic options. Windy City Smokeout caters to barbecue enthusiasts, Chicago Hot Dog Fest offers encased meats galore and Festa Italiana brings meatballs and pasta to University Village. Kicking off this weekend, Chicago will land its first ever Thai Food Festival, which will tap local Thai restaurants and performers for two days of live music, food and entertainment.

Thai Food Festival Chicago will take up residency in Thorek Hospital's parking lot (861 W Irving Park Rd) on July 15 from 11am to 9pm and July 16 from 11am to 8pm. Restaurants like Rainbow Cuisine, Sweet Rice, Cilantro Thai Kitchen and Kinnaree Thai Kitchen will offer dishes that go beyond pad thai and pad see ew. Expect Thai street food such as grilled stuffed calamari, Thai-style grilled chicken and spicy papaya salad.

Traditional dance performances, cooking demos, a Thai silk fashion show, live music and Thai boxing will round out the entertainment portion of the festival. Don't forget to bring cash: A donation will be requested at the entrance.

