Chicago’s new flagship Apple Store will open in October

Apple revealed new phones, watches and streaming TV platforms during its press event today, but buried amid the shiny new electronics was the announcement of an opening date for the company’s forthcoming flagship retail store in Chicago. The store, located on the north bank of the Chicago River, will open on October 20.

The 20,000-square-foot space will sport a roof that looks like a MacBook laptop and a glass box design that echoes Apple’s store on Fifth Avenue in New York. The new store will take the place of Apple’s current flagship store at 679 North Michigan Avenue, though there’s no word yet on when the old store will close to make way for the new location.

The $27 million store is primed to be one of Apple’s most distinctive retail locations, with a public plaza in front of the building and trees integrated into its interior design. At the very least, it should offer better views of the city while you're waiting for your latest Genius Bar Genius Grove appointment.

