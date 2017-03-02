City Winery is bringing heated dining domes to the Riverwalk

If you love dining on the Riverwalk but hate being forced indoors by unpredictable spring weather, City Winery Chicago has just the thing for you. On March 17, the West Loop restaurant will begin offering enclosed heated "river domes" to couples and small groups looking to get an early start to the outdoor dining season. These private, outdoor shelters come equipped with a heater, Bluetooth speaker, comfortable seating, a 500 ml wine carafe and full service from City Winery’s Riverwalk menu; all while protecting two to six guests from the elements.

Brooke Webster, general manager for City Winery Chicago on the Riverwalk, said the idea was inspired by dining domes used in London along the River Thames. “This season, we want to offer Chicagoans a way to enjoy the Chicago Riverwalk and its beautiful city views well before the summer months,” Webster said in a release. "Whether you reserve a river dome for a romantic date, business meeting or fun outing with friends, it will be the best way to have both an indoor and outdoor dining experience all while taking in Chicago's Riverwalk architecture."

A dinner reservation inside one of City Winery's three river domes lasts 90 minutes and will cost between $100 and $150 per person, depending on the size of your party. The river domes will be located between Dearborn and State Streets on Marina Plaza March 17 through April 30 from 11am to 7pm. You can make a reservation at City Winery's website. Take a look at photos of the domed dining experience below.

