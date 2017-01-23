Coffee and vinyl are on the menu at a new Wicker Park record store

A new record store set to open in Wicker Park is looking to combine two things Chicagoans are passionate about: music and coffee. Purple Llama Coffee & Records will be a 25-seat café that offers guests far more LPs than your average coffee shop.

Located at 2140 W Division Street, the store will carry new and reissued albums (nothing used here), and feature products from local businesses. Purple Llama will serve Chicago-based Counter Culture Coffee and pastries from Floriole Cafe & Bakery, located in Lincoln Park. “We are happy to serve the finest coffees, in addition to a highly curated selection of vinyl records,” the store said on its website. In addition, Purple Llama will sell products from Song Teas and feature coffee beans from guest rosters.

Expected to open in early February, Purple Llama will be Wicker Park’s sixth record shop and looks to join the ranks of Chicago's best record stores. Owner Joel Petrick told DNAinfo that the store will display about 40 to 50 albums at a time, with a focus on folk, indie and ambient psychedelic rock.

