Country LakeShake music festival announces its 2017 lineup

The country music festival formerly known as "Windy City LakeShake" has rechristened itself as Country LakeShake and announced the lineup for its 2017 edition. The summer music festival will take over the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island from June 23–25, offering up a cavalcade of Nashville stars and more cowboy hats than you'll see at Lollapalooza.

Headliners at this year's LakeShake include young Nashville songwriter (and son of country singer Rhett Akins) Thomas Rhett, Texas singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert and country pop trio Rascal Flatts. Other notable acts on the lineup include Nashville duo Big & Rich (best known for its ubiquitous single "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)"), vocal quartet Little Big Town and former Survivor contestant Chase Rice.

Country LakeShake tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10am, starting at $225 for a three-day pass and $99.50 for a single-day ticket. If you attended LakeShake last year, you'll have a chance to purchase discounted tickets on Wednesday, January 25 at 10am.

Before you start trying to find an appropriate pair of cowboy boots to wear to the fest, take a look at the full Country LakeShake lineup below.

Friday, June 23

Mo Pitney, Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, High Valley, Big & Rich, Thomas Rhett

Saturday, June 24

Gary Allan, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Michael Ray

Sunday, June 25

Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Rascal Flatts, Chase Rice, William Michael Morgan

