CTA jumps on Cubs memorabilia train

The Chicago Transit Authority is jumping in on the gold rush that is Chicago Cubs keepsakes. On Friday, the transit agency became the latest in a long line of companies and organizations offering up their very own commemorative token of World Series recognition (Cubbies chocolate bar, anyone?). A limited-edition, single-ride CTA ticket honoring the Cubs 2016 season is now available at select Ventra machines located inside many of the agency's busiest stations.

Now, we know what you're thinking: enough already! And for the most part, we agree. At least CTA's take on the Cubs cash train can also be used to get home from work. And hey, in 10 years you may find some rube willing to fork over their kid's college savings for this cherished piece of sports history.

