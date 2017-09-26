  • Blog
  • Real estate
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Daley College breaks ground on sleek new West Lawn building designed to unify campus

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 2:53pm

Daley College breaks ground on sleek new West Lawn building designed to unify campus
Courtesy JGMA

There’s a stunning new piece of architecture coming to the South Side of Chicago. The Richard J. Daley College campus in West Lawn will soon be home to the Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Center, a striking facility designed with unification in mind.

The building’s modern outline is a product of JGMA, a Chicago-based architecture and design firm that won an intense city-wide competition for the project. Spanning across 76th Street and linking the north and south campuses of Daley College, the structure “celebrates the manufacturing industry through the expression of materials such as metal panels, glass, and exposed steel,” according to a press release. As a finishing touch, the underbelly of the bridge will be painted caution yellow, a nod to the manufacturing industry.

It’s more than a handsome new addition to the campus—students and faculty will be able to enjoy outdoor terraces, new green spaces, seating areas and alcoves that allow for socializing and collaboration. Beyond that, the sleek architecture is designed to “create a more dignified place for students while empowering and motivating them to obtain a higher education.” Take a look at the renderings for the new Daley College Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Center below. 

Courtesy JGMA

Courtesy JGMA

Courtesy JGMA

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 130 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest