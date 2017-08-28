Eataly brings back all-you-can-eat SeptemberFest

Last year, Italian superstore Eataly debuted SeptemberFest, an all-access party that allowed guests to eat and drink everything they could get their hands on. The event is back again this year with 10 all-star friends: Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits, Big Star, Billy Sunday, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Dove's Luncheonette, the Violet Hour, Yusho, Osteria Langhe, Fat Rice and Revolution Brewing. Yeah, go ahead and clear your calendars for SeptemberFest 2.0 on Friday, September 29.

The food-filled frenzy lasts six hours, from 6pm to midnight, and includes unlimited fare from Eataly's mainstay counters as well as special dishes and cocktails from the restaurants mentioned above—no fussy Taste of Chicago-style food tickets required. We're talking all the pizza, pasta, cheese, cured meat and wine you can fit in your gullet. Tickets for the event go live here on Friday, September 1 and will be released in stages. Early-bird pricing starts at $75 and increases to $85–$95 in the coming weeks.

Considering last year's fest sold out in 48 hours flat, you'll want to act fast if you hope to test the limits of your appetite this fall.