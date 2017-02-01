Eight reusable bags every Chicagoan needs for the checkout bag tax

The city's new checkout bag tax went into effect today, which adds seven cents per bag (paper or plastic) to your bill at checkout. The fee, which was originally supposed to kick in on the first of the year, is unavoidable unless you remember to actually bring your reusable tote with you every time. Prepare for the new disposable bag tax with these stylish Chicago totes, which will help you stay fashionable while you save some cash.

Chicago Hot Dog Tote

This Chicago-style bag is perfect for filling with all the makings of the perfect Chicago dog on your next grocery store run. (Foursided, $23.50.)

Hi from Chicago Tote

Take care of your groceries and the planet with this recycled tote bag made from 80 percent Ecotech yarn and 20 percent bottle bag material. (Earth Cadets, $28.)

In the Loop Tote

Safely store your fruits and veggies in this tote, which is much cleaner than the actual El. (Chicago Transit Authority, $22.95.)

‘L’ Map (Detail) Tote

This tote's perfect for when you forget just where it is you're supposed to get off the train. (Chicago Transit Authority, $18.95–$22.95.)

Midwest Is Best Tote

Show your love not only for Chicago, but the whole Midwest with this bag, available online or at local shops like Neighborly. (Megan Lee Designs, $32.)

Chicago Hustler’s Tote

Hustling, even when you're just shopping for kale. (Foursided, $26.)

Chicago Skyline Eco Tote

Take the city with you wherever you go with this eco bag that folds up into its own carrying case. (Chicago Architecture Foundation, $14.95.)

Chicago Flag Tote Bag

Nothing says Chicago like our flag, show your love for the city—despite the new tax—with this tote. (Paper Source, $22.95.)

