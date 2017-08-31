Embrace your inner cheesehead at Wisconsin Weekend in Chicago

Whether you hail from the land of beer and cheese or you just appreciate beer and cheese, Wisconsin has plenty to offer. The folks from Travel Wisconsin are out to prove that with their second annual Wisconsin Weekend in Chicago, rolling through town September 8–10.

The three-day lineup offers a handful of activities fit for Wisconsin expats and Chicago natives alike (don't worry, no one is going to force you to cheer for the Packers). Throughout the weekend, guests will nosh on cheese curds, throw back old-fashioneds, participate in something called Musky Fest and enter to win a trip to Wisconsin. Here's a quick look at what's in store.

Friday, Sept 8: Kick off the weekend with Wisconsin food, drink and trivia at SafeHouse (which originated in Milwaukee and migrated south last year). This ticketed event includes swag bags and chances to win a trip to Milwaukee, artisan cheese baskets and tickets to a Brewers-Cubs game in September. 6–9pm, $34.

Saturday, Sept 9: Now that you're initiated, dive into Musky Fest at Will's Northwoods Inn. The annual street fest offers plenty of great food, beer and live music throughout the day. Travel Wisconsin will be on hand to crown the new Musky Queen (really) and give away trips to Wisconsin and a Badger football game-day package. 10am–3pm, free.

Sunday, Sept 10: Your Sunday Funday awaits at O'Leary's Public House, where you'll be able to watch the Packers take on the Seahawks (the Bears will be on, too). Every Packers' touchdown is rewarded with free cheese curds for all. 3–7pm, free.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.