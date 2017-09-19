Emporium Arcade Bar is coming to Fulton Market, taking over the Betty space

You can eat seafood, Szechuan cuisine and steak in Fulton Market, but those with an appetite for classic arcade games have been forced to look elsewhere. That will change later this year, when Emporium Arcade Bar opens its third location in the popular dining and drinking district. Eater Chicago reports that the new arcade bar will take the place of cocktail lounge the Betty, which will close on September 23.

Emporium is partnering with Footman Hospitality—the group behind Bangers & Lace and Spilt Milk—on the new arcade bar, which will feature video games, pinball tables, foosball, air hockey and pool tables. Just like its other locations, Emporium Fulton Market will focus on a menu of craft beer and won’t be serving any food (if you're hungry, the Publican is just next door).

According to Eater, Emporium Fulton Market is hoping to open its doors in mid-fall. In the meantime, if you need a Ms. Pac-Man fix, you can squander quarters at plenty of other Chicago arcade bars.

