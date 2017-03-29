Empty Bottle is celebrating the return of its Old Style sign with a free pizza party

In early March high winds tore through Chicago, wreaking havoc on awnings, shingles, windows and at least one local music venue's iconic Old Style sign. Strong gusts dislodged the Empty Bottle's signature tableau from the Ukrainian Village building where it has hung for decades, though the venue's employees were fortunately able to catch the sign before it succumbed to gravity. The Bottle has already reinstalled it, just in time for the rock club's 25th anniversary concerts, which kicked off in March.

To properly commemorate the restoration of the sign that has beckoned thousands of concert-goers with the promise of "COLD BEER," the Bottle has teamed up with Old Style (naturally) to organize a celebratory pizza party. On April 4, attendees will attempt to settle the thin crust vs. deep dish dilemma once and for all, as Bolier Room and Gino's East serve up free slices of their respective, cheese-covered creations at the Bottle.

To sweeten the deal, the first 50 people through the door get a free beer (Old Style, duh) and everyone in attendance will be able to enter a raffle for tickets to the sold out Chicago Pizza Summit (with all proceeds benefitting Streetwise and the Chicago Fire Department's EMWQ Fund). Admission is free, but so is the pizza, so you'll definitely need to arrive early.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.