Empty Bottle is throwing another winter block party

Winter is the time of year when concerts traditionally head indoors, where you're not forced to dance for warmth and you don't have to worry about drinking your beer before it freezes. The folks at the Empty Bottle are a bit more adventurous—for the past four years, the rock club has organized a free winter block party on an adjacent street, complete with live music, warm food and plenty of heating lamps.

Today, the Bottle announced the lineup for the fourth annual edition of the Music Frozen Dancing winter block party, which will take place just outside the venue on March 4 beginning at 1pm. Noisy Canadian trio METZ and New Jersey indie rockers Screaming Females headline the bill, which also includes Eva Moolchan's minimalist electronic act Sneaks and local shoegazers Dim. Organizers are also promising a surprise guest at the outdoor show.

Lumpen Radio DJs Sonorama, Logan Bay and Sol Sun will be spinning tunes in between sets, while Goose Island serves up an array of beverages that should help you ward off any cold weather (given how mild this winter has been, March seems like a toss-up between overdue snow storms and premature spring temperatures.) Bite Cafe will be offering bowls of chili and Dark Matter is providing coffee to keep everyone wired for the day.

If you're ready to start warming up for the approaching summer music festival season (or have just missed standing in the street watching bands), the Empty Bottle's winter block party is a good reason to get outside. Take a look at the poster below and come prepared for whatever conditions Mother Nature decides to grace Chicago with in early March.

