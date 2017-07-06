Endangered species condoms will be handed out at Lincoln Park Zoo tonight

Could condoms emblazoned with polar bears, otters and horned lizards help shed light on the impact human population growth has on wildlife? Maybe. The Center for Biological Diversity is giving it a shot through a new program that uses colorful condoms to get the message across. Alongside illustrated animals, each pack boasts a ridiculously silly (and genuinely amazing) one-liner: "Before it gets any hotter, remember the sea otter," "Wrap with care, save the polar bear" and "For the sake of the horned lizard, slow down, love wizard."

The condoms will be handed out by volunteers at 21-and-over events at zoos, museums and science centers across the country through "Pillow Talk," the center's new educational program. The group will make an appearance at the Lincoln Park Zoo tonight for Adults Night Out, which runs from 6:30 to 10pm. The idea is to "encourage visitors to draw the connection between human population growth and the wildlife extinction crisis," according to the release.

And hey, if a butterfly can help help promote safe sex ("Fumbling in the dark? Think of the monarch."), we're not complaining. To check out all the condom packs and get some for yourself, head over to endangeredspeciescondoms.com.

