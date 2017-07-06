For $150 a night, you can stay in a tropical Airbnb above Lost Lake

Have you ever found yourself four drinks deep at Lost Lake and wished you could spend the night there? Now you can—kind of. There's a new tropical-themed tiki hideaway that's located just above the popular cocktail bar, and it could be yours with a click and a credit card at Airbnb. The space, which isn't operated by Lost Lake, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and four beds with room for six guests max, though there is an additional charge for parties with more than four guests.

The entire unit is available to rent for $150 per night, and the listing notes that the apartment was recently rehabbed. It might not be the right spot for visiting parents (the space is located right above Lost Lake, which stays open until 2 or 3am most nights), but it's beyond ideal for out-of-town college buddies or festgoers you don't want to put up in your apartment.

The space itself is decorated to match the vibe downstairs with toucan and banana pillows, beachy furniture and sea creature accents. Take a look inside.

Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb

