Garrett Popcorn dishes out 68-cent bags of popcorn throughout September

You only turn 68 once, right? To celebrate nearly seven decades of gracing Chicago with an addicting snack mix, Garrett Popcorn will serve 68-cent treat-size bags of Garrett Mix every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm throughout September. Starting tomorrow, you'll have four opportunities (Sept 6, 13, 20 and 27) to stuff your face with the perfect blend of sweet CaramelCrisp and savory CheeseCorn for less than a dollar.

When you stop by any of Garrett's locations to indulge this month, you'll also receive a complimentary Scratch & Win card to use on a future order. You could win a size upgrade, swag, special price offers or free Garrett Popcorn for an entire year. If a snack-size bag won't do it for you, hold out until Sept 18–24, when one-gallon tins will be available for $19.49 (usually $33) in store or online. Stop by any of the following Chicago locations to get your fix:

- 625 N Michigan Ave

- 151 N Michigan Ave

- 26 W Randolph St

- 4 E Madison St

- 27 W Jackson Blvd

- 737 E 87th St

- O’Hare International Airport, in Terminals 1 and 3

- Citigroup Center at 500 W Madison St (2nd floor)

- Water Tower Place at 835 N Michigan Ave (Level 7)

- Note: The Navy Pier location will close in September for remodeling and reopen in 2018.

