Get a $1 burrito and celebrate the opening of Dos Toros Taqueria

There's a new fast-casual burrito joint joining the lunchtime fray in Chicago, and it comes from a pair of brothers inspired by the Bay Area taquerias where they ate as kids. Leo and Oliver Kremer launched the original Dos Toros Taqueria in Manhattan in 2009, serving burritos, tacos and quesadillas made with fresh ingredients. The Chicago location, which opens next week, is the chain's first venture outside of New York.

To mark its Midwest debut and introduce Chicagoans to the restaurant's West Coast-by-way-of-the-East Coast cuisine, Dos Toros will offer $1 burritos on Monday, August 28. Located at 1 N Dearborn St in an expansive two-story, 4,000-square-foot space, Dos Toros will be serving cheap burritos from 11am to 9pm. Additionally, for every meal sold at the Chicago location on opening day and every photo tagged with #DosTorosChi, Dos Toros will donate a meal to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and The Food Bank for NYC.

Check out photos of Chicago's first Dos Toros location below and get acquainted with a place that might join your weekly rotation of Loop lunch spots.

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Toros

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Toros

