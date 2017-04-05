Get a deal on National Deep Dish Pizza Day at these pizzerias

Everyone loves pizza, and Chicagoans really love their city's extravagant approach to this most favorite of foods. So, as you might expect, pizza fans all across the city are taking National Deep Dish Pizza Day pretty seriously. To celebrate the occassion, a handful of restaurants and pizzerias are pilling on the mozzarella, cooking up the best deep dish in Chicago and giving all you pizza lovers a little extra incentive to treat your taste buds.

Serving up an afternoon of festivities, Lou Malnati's Gold Coast location will host Chicago country radio station BIG 95.5 in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day. From noon to 2pm, you can play games like "Pizza Box Jenga" for your chance to win free deep dish pizza and other prizes.

Connie's Pizza will take $5 off your deep dish order today when you use the code "$5DDDay."

Other Chicago pizzeria's, like Beggars Pizza and Giordano's, are letting these savory cheese-filled pies speak for themselves!

Happy #nationaldeepdishpizzaday! We are just going to leave this here.

📷: @faroo101 pic.twitter.com/5AND2V52ib — Giordano's Pizza (@GiordanosPizza) April 5, 2017