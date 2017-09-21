Get a haircut and a cocktail at Blind Barber, open tomorrow in Fulton Market

Is a bar ever just a bar these days? Here in Chicago, we have arcade bars, slashies, bars that let you pour your own booze and hidden speakeasies. Now city dwellers will be able to get a trim, sip a craft cocktail and sink their teeth into grilled cheese sandwiches all under one roof. Blind Barber, a concept that originated in New York and has a location in Los Angeles, will open tomorrow at 948 W Fulton Market, bringing its barbershop-by-day, bar-by-night idea to life in the Midwest.

The salon is open seven days a week, and customers can make an appointment for a haircut, shave or trim with one of three Chicago barbers. The front space is white, bright and full of light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that face out onto Fulton Market with views of neighbors The Aviary and Roister. From there, Blind Barber's Backroom bar awaits through an inconspicuous white door off the main room. Open 5pm–2am Thursday through Saturday, the space is dark and outfitted with wood paneling, a checkered floor and divey lounge furniture.

This is where the trims end and the imbibing begins. Grab a seat at the bar and order a cocktail and an ooey-gooey grilled cheese served on artisan country white. We were particularly fond of the vodka-based Strawberry Fields cocktail and a pizza-inspired sandwich with mozzarella, pepperoni and roasted jalapeños. Take a closer look inside the two very different spaces at Blind Barber, open tomorrow in Fulton Market.

Jaclyn Rivas

