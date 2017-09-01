Get your hands on our latest cocktail collaboration at Lost Lake

As summer drifts away, you don’t have to ditch the rum-soaked cocktails you were sipping in the sun. Instead, head inside and cozy up to a tiki drink (or three) at Lost Lake in Logan Square. We worked with the bar team there to develop a new cocktail that will be on the menu throughout September and October.

Say hello to the Fig Frond Swizzle, a flawless blend of sweet vermouth, Jamaican rum, lime juice, simple syrup and Angostura bitters. Served in a metal swizzle cup and garnished with fresh mint, nutmeg and a bendy straw, this bright, flavor-packed beverage extends those warm, sunny feelings. It's available for $12 for the next two months. Stay tuned for more cocktail collaborations this fall and winter.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.