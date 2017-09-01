  • Blog
Get your hands on our latest cocktail collaboration at Lost Lake

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday September 1 2017, 11:34am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

As summer drifts away, you don’t have to ditch the rum-soaked cocktails you were sipping in the sun. Instead, head inside and cozy up to a tiki drink (or three) at Lost Lake in Logan Square. We worked with the bar team there to develop a new cocktail that will be on the menu throughout September and October.

Say hello to the Fig Frond Swizzle, a flawless blend of sweet vermouth, Jamaican rum, lime juice, simple syrup and Angostura bitters. Served in a metal swizzle cup and garnished with fresh mint, nutmeg and a bendy straw, this bright, flavor-packed beverage extends those warm, sunny feelings. It's available for $12 for the next two months. Stay tuned for more cocktail collaborations this fall and winter. 

By Morgan Olsen 111 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

