Get your late-night Crunchwraps now, the Wrigleyville Taco Bell is set to close

Yet another Wrigleyville institution is biting the dust. The Taco Bell on Addison Street, beloved by drunk Cubs fans and very drunk Cubs fans alike, is slated to be demolished in the near future. Enjoy your late-night Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme while you can.

Crain’s reported that the developer, who bought the property for $8.9 million, plans to erect a three-story retail/restaurant complex on the land. Plans have yet to be approved, but they include a 7,300-square-foot rooftop area—and you know how we feel about rooftop bars. According to Crain’s, Taco Bell reportedly has a lease on that property until July 2018.

This is far from the only new development at Clark and Addison. Between the construction of the Park at Wrigley and Hotel Zachary, Wrigleyville will undergo a major facelift in the next decade. The latest closure seems to indicate the decline of "old" Wrigleyville, back when the Cubs were lovable losers.

Wrigleyville Taco Bell, you’ve provided us with some very good times. Most of them we can’t remember, honestly, and we never felt good about scarfing down Crunchwrap Supremes at 4am. But nonetheless, you were a staple of Lakeview nightlife. Guess we’ll just have to be real adults and dine at the boozy Taco Bells in Wicker Park and the Loop.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.