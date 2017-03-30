Will the Park at Wrigley be the North Side's new town square?

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for the start of the Chicago Cubs 2017 season, not the least of which is the new Park at Wrigley development set to open prior to the team's home opener on April 10. The much-anticipated plaza, located in a triangular lot at Clark and Waveland, is a signature piece of the Wrigley Field expansion project, but Cubs ownership is hoping "the Park" will be more than a place for fans to hangout before home games.

Dubbed Wrigleyville's "true town square" by its developers, the Park will host festivals, music and dining programs, family movie nights programmed by the Music Box, farmers markets and a variety of other community events throughout the year. The 50,000-square-foot plaza will also house the Cubs Store at the Park—a two-story shop selling authentic team gear, merchandise and memorabilia—and several retailers, such as a new Starbucks Reserve Bar opening this spring. There will also be a "Trophy Room," where fans can view the 2016 Chicago Cubs' World Championship Trophy (and take selfies with it) seven days a week during the 2017 regular season.

Courtesy Hickory Street Capital

Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Cubs and Hickory Street Capital—the real estate development company behind Park at Wrigley—says the new development is all about being a welcoming neighbor to the whole community. "The park is an inviting destination where neighborhood families and visitors can gather for celebratory activities whether the Cubs are at home or on the road," he said in a statement.

To that end, the Park at Wrigley has a ton of events planned throughout the spring and summer. Check out the schedule below:

April 10: Park at Wrigley ribbon-cutting ceremony. (10am. Free)

April 13: The Trophy Room opens. (Times vary. Free)

May 13, 14: Craft and Cuisine celebration. (Sat 1–4pm, 6–9pm; Sun 1–4pm. General admission $49, VIP $79; tickets)

June 13: Old Town School of Folk Music kicks off its bi-weekly morning and afternoon music program series.

June 14: Movies in the Park—Ferris Bueller's Day Off. (7–10pm. Free)

June 15–Oct. 26 (select Thursdays): Green City Market at the Park. (4–8pm. Free)

June 28: Movies in the Park—The Jungle Book. (7–10pm. Free)

July 12: Movies in the Park—Rookie of the Year. (7–10pm. Free)

July 26: Movies in the Park—Ghostbusters. (7–10pm. Free)

Aug. 9: Movies in the Park—Sandlot. (7–10pm. Free)

Aug. 23: Movies in the Park—TBA. (7–10pm. Free)

Additional events and activities will be added throughout the spring and summer, so check the Park at Wrigley website for updates.

