Get your puppy-petting fix at Chicago Athletic Association's Dog Night

This month, the Chicago Athletic Association has been celebrating Chicago’s classic dive bar culture with its pop-up bar, the Dive. With trivia nights, bingo and DJs taking over the hotel’s former pool space, the homage has been a total blast. But don’t you wish you could share that fun with your best friend?

Now you can. Tomorrow night, the Dive is teaming up with the A.V. Club to host the aptly named Dog Night. Bring your furry friends down to the pop-up bar at CAA from 5–10pm on Friday, August 25—just make sure they’re on a leash at all times. There’s no cover and human are, indeed, allowed at the Dive sans canine. So if you’re just looking to scratch some puppy bellies while sipping homemade Bësk from Cindy’s (which sounds like literal heaven), head to CAA tomorrow night.

Let that sink in for a moment: a delicious dive-inspired menu, DJs and dogs? The Dive's Dog Night is sure to be a who’s who of Chicago’s canine community— perhaps you’ll even run into some wet-nosed Instagram celebs there. And while your four-legged guest will be gleefully sniffing butts at the bar, please remember this is not socially acceptable human behavior.

If you can’t get down to Dog Night at the Dive, you can always take Fido out to one of these delightful, dog-friendly patios in Chicago.

