Great at being drunk and naked? Now’s your chance to get cast on ‘Shameless’

For Chicagoans, watching Showtime's Shameless is a constant game of “I spy” as the Canaryville-based Gallagher clan raises hell all over the city. And as the series films its eighth season, there are already promising signs of more Chicago revelry. According to a local casting call posted earlier this week, producers are seeking several small roles: junkies (men or women who are over the age of 18), neighbors of the Gallaghers (men or women ages 30 to 75) and a “drunk naked man” (twenty-something male). According to the call, the latter “needs to be comfortable with full-frontal on camera.” Interested candidates are encouraged to “dress for the role you want ... (but no nudes!).”

The same callout seeks photo doubles who resemble existing characters, including Lip, Debbie, Franny and Liam. Those going out for Debbie should list any welding experience on their application. Chicago filming runs July 31 to Aug 4.

Whether you've been told you look like a member of the Gallagher family (let's just hope it's not Frank) or you're cool with stripping down for the masses, this could be your chance to land a role on everyone's favorite Chicago-centric show.

