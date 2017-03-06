Head to the Drawing Room to try Time Out Chicago's latest cocktail collaboration

There's no better way to beat the chill of winter (even if there's no snow on the ground) than by curling up in the Chicago Athletic Association's Drawing Room by the fireplaces with a cocktail. In March, we've collaborated on an extra special drink for you to try—the Preakness ($13). It's a twist on the Manhattan (and one of beverage director Paul McGee's personal favorites) featuring a mixture of rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, Benedictine and Angostura Bitters. It's a slow sipper, but we guarantee that you'll enjoy taking a break with this rye whiskey drink, which exhibits a slight tinge of herbaceousness from the Benedictine.

If you're looking for additional new tipples to sample, keep your eyes (and taste buds) peeled for even more collaborative cocktails at Land & Sea Dept. bars. Happy drinking!

