Headquarters Beercade is hosting a 'Rick and Morty' beer brunch

The long-awaited third season of the hit Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty will finally begin airing on July 30, but before you sit down to watch the continued adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson, you can get a taste of the wacky universe during a special brunch at Headquarters Beercade. The arcade bar has teamed up with Three Floyds to present a Rick and Morty Beer Brunch, featuring plenty of great beverages and dishes inspired by the show.

The brunch takes place from noon to 3pm on July 23 and will feature a menu that includes Concentrated Dark Matter (bacon jam with caramelized onions and truffle oil on toast), King Jellybean Wings (chicken wings coated in Cap'n Crunch and jellybean sauce) and Szechuan Chicken Nuggets (served with a recreation of the sauce McDonald's used to promote the Mulan movie—an important part of Rick and Morty lore). Three Floyds will be pouring beers like its 25 Million Dollar Man IPA and sought-after Zombie Dust pale ale, while Headquarters is preparing speciality cocktails—including one called Fleeb Juice.

Attendees are encouraged to come in a Rick and Morty costume (you've got an entire multiverse of characters to inspire you), so they can compete for a $100 bar tab. Headquarters will also be setting up the hilarious Virtual Rick-ality VR game, just in case eating Rick and Morty-inspired food doesn't make you feel like you're living in an episode of the TV show.

Tickets to the brunch are $37 and are on sale via the Headquarters Beercade website. Check out the full menu below and start practicing the Rick Dance so you can burn off all of those extra calories.

