Heinz Ketchup trolls Chicago with its new 'Dog Sauce'

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday July 18 2017, 11:00am

For transplants and locals alike, maintaining citizenship as a Chicagoan means forever forgoing ketchup on your hot dog. It's a small price to pay to live in the greatest city for having it all, but what if you could have your ketchup and eat it too? Just in time for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 19, Heinz is giving Chicagoans that luxury with a new recipe: Chicago Dog Sauce. The condiment is crafted with red ripe tomatoes and a "special blend of spices and flavorings" that are intended to complement Chicago-style dogs—mustard and all.

How is this sauce different from ketchup? Why is it still red? And what makes it socially acceptable? We're not into spoilers; you'll have to watch the video below to find out. Chicago Dog Sauce is available for a limited time for $5 at chicagodogsauce.com.

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 68 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

