Here's the Cubs-inspired merch you'll find at Green Day's Chicago pop-up store

On Thursday night, Green Day will play one of the final Wrigley Field concerts this summer, making way for Lady Gaga and the Zac Brown Band to close out the live music season at the ballpark. In addition to taking over the Friendly Confines for an evening, the punk rock trio is also opening a pop-up store in Metro on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 from noon to 6pm each day. Inside the shop, you'll find a variety of Chicago-specific Green Day merch, including plenty of nods to the 2016 World Series champs.

Looking for a baseball T-shirt with Green Day emblazoned on it? They've got it. How about a W flag with the band's name scrawled across it in faux spray paint? You'll find that, too. Need a satin baseball jacket with Revolution Radio branding on the back? It probably won't be cheap, but it's also up for grabs.

Take a look at some more of the merchandise for sale at the Green Day pop-up store below. It's only available for two days, so don't be an American Idiot and miss your chance to snag some of these threads.

Courtesy Green Day

