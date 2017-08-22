  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here's the Cubs-inspired merch you'll find at Green Day's Chicago pop-up store

By Zach Long Posted: Tuesday August 22 2017, 5:22pm

Here's the Cubs-inspired merch you'll find at Green Day's Chicago pop-up store
Courtesy Green Day

On Thursday night, Green Day will play one of the final Wrigley Field concerts this summer, making way for Lady Gaga and the Zac Brown Band to close out the live music season at the ballpark. In addition to taking over the Friendly Confines for an evening, the punk rock trio is also opening a pop-up store in Metro on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 from noon to 6pm each day. Inside the shop, you'll find a variety of Chicago-specific Green Day merch, including plenty of nods to the 2016 World Series champs.

Looking for a baseball T-shirt with Green Day emblazoned on it? They've got it. How about a W flag with the band's name scrawled across it in faux spray paint? You'll find that, too. Need a satin baseball jacket with Revolution Radio branding on the back? It probably won't be cheap, but it's also up for grabs.

Take a look at some more of the merchandise for sale at the Green Day pop-up store below. It's only available for two days, so don't be an American Idiot and miss your chance to snag some of these threads.

Courtesy Green Day

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 692 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest