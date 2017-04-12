Here's where to find those 40-ounce bottles of rosé in Chicago

Rosé season is upon us, Chicago, and the divisive pink drink has a new trick up its sleeve. Remember last summer when the frozen wonderland that was frosé rocked our worlds? This summer, boost your street cred by drinking rosé from a forty. That's right, thanks to a company called Forty Ounce Wines, rosé is now being packaged in 40-ounce glass bottles complete with twist-off tops. Because of course it is.

We'll be on the lookout for Chicago retailers that are carrying the novelty wine, but for now, we managed to find one Chicago bar serving the stuff: Eight Bar at Maple & Ash in Gold Coast, where a forty of rosé will run you $50.

Some quick math proves the deal is solid for dining out (though if you can find it at a liquor store, you'll save a fortune): A 750-milliliter bottle of wine holds roughly 25 ounces, or four glasses of wine. A forty, by the same measure, will produce just over six glasses of wine. And by our calculations, more rosé is never a bad thing.

