Hillary Clinton is bringing her book tour to Chicago in October

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday August 28 2017, 4:17pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

If you miss seeing Hillary Clinton in front of a microphone, you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, October 30, when the former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate will bring her book tour to the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. Clinton is promoting her new tell-all memoir What Happened, which hits shelves next month and chronicles everything from double standards in politics to running against Donald Trump.

Further incentive: Clinton promises to get candid on the 15-stop trek across the U.S. and Canada. "In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down," she's quoted saying on the tour website

Tickets for the Chicago stop aren't on sale just yet, but you can register for a pre-sale password and an invitation to purchase passes as soon as they go on sale. Invites will be emailed on September 6.

