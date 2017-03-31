How to celebrate the Chicago flag's 100th anniversary

For 100 years, Chicago's iconic flag has served as a distinct symbol of city pride. Sure, most of us have no idea what its four stars represent. But we know they represent something, and isn't that what's important? The flag's official anniversary is April 4—a date recently declared "Chicago Flag Day" in the city of Chicago. That's also the day the Chicago History Museum will toast the 100th anniversary of the city's stars and stripes with a celebration of its own. Local historians will be on hand from 6–7:30pm to share the flag's allusive history and show off some rare artifacts from its first 100 years.

Judging by the number of T-shirts, coffee mugs, storefronts and tote bags emblazoned with the Chicago flag, we know you'll be celebrating its anniversary, too. Here are a few ways you can show off how much you love the city's very-own red, white and (baby) blue.

Finally learn what the stars mean. We'll give you one: the Great Chicago Fire. The next three are on you. The good news is, there are plenty of places to find out what the stars represent, as well as some of the other interesting flag history. You can start by learning about the Chicago Flag's spectacular design.

Get a Chicago flag tattoo. Chances are you already have one, but that's OK—the body is an expansive canvas, and we're guessing that your flag ink isn't in honor of its 100th anniversary. If you're not the tattoo type, you can get a temporary Chicago flag tattoo at the Chicago History Museum on April 4.

Buy an actual Chicago flag. Sure, you already own flag keychains, flag socks; even a flag swimsuit. But, how many of you actually own (and display) the flag itself? It's the perfect time to purchase one and proudly fly it for all to admire.

Drink a flag. What’s a birthday without drinks? Mark the Chicago Flag’s hundredth at Rockit Bar & Grill, where you can order the “Chicagoland”—a cocktail made with gin, spiced liqueur, lime juice and egg white decorated with the stars and stripes of Chicago’s iconic banner.

