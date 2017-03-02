Iconic pizza parlor Burt's Place to reopen on Friday

After closing its doors nearly two years ago, Morton Grove pizzeria Burt's Place is reopening on Friday afternoon. The restaurant, which is famous for its pan pizza, initially closed in 2015 due to the declining health of its owner and founder, Burt Katz.

The beloved restaurant owner died last April, but his legacy (and recipes) will live on. New owners Jerry Petrow and John Munao bought Burt’s Place and set out to recreate its signature style. They’ll even use the same ingredients, pans and recipes as Katz, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Still, Petrow and Munao have made a few changes. They added a few menu items, expanded the beer and wine list, doubled the number of ovens (from one to two), and will begin accepting credit cards. The new owners are even planning to open an attached beer garden. The reinvigorated Burt’s Place (8541 N Ferris Ave) is officially scheduled to reopen at 4:30pm on Friday, March 3.

