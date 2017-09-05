Illinois residents can score free Shedd Aquarium admission during September

What better way to cap off the summer than by hanging out with some aquatic creatures? Shedd Aquarium is celebrating the waning days of warm weather by inviting Illinois residents to spend a day in one of the city's top attractions totally free of charge.

From September 6 to 30, anyone with a valid Illinois ID will receive free admission to the Shedd Aquarium. Yep, it's time to use one of those vacations days you neglected to take this summer and spend an afternoon with turtles, dolphins and penguins.

Each free ticket to the Shedd includes access to all permanent exhibits, the "Amphibians" special exhibit, aquatic presentation and the famous Stingray Touch exhibit. If you want to watch a movie while sitting in a vibrating chair that gets blasted with water mist, you can upgrade your free ticket to include one of the aquarium's 4-D movie experiences for $4.95.

If you're looking for even more opportunities to visit Chicago museums without paying a cent, take a look at our complete guide to museum free days.

