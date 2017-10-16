  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

It's official: This is the best grilled cheese sandwich in Chicago

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday October 16 2017, 12:39pm

It's official: This is the best grilled cheese sandwich in Chicago
Photograph: Grace DuVal

Things got very cheesy this weekend at Time Out Chicago’s third annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown at SPiN in River North. Throughout the day, hundreds of Chicagoans showed up to sample twists on the classic sandwich from nine restaurants. Some chefs enticed guests with creamy tomato soup, while others stuffed their sandwiches with tender, slow-roasted meat. Here’s a quick look at the eateries that joined us:

- Blind Barber

- Community Tavern

- Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese

- Jerry’s Sandwiches

- Same Day Café

- Slightly Toasted

- Son of a Butcher by WHISK

- SPiN Chicago

- WHISK

Attendees noshed on cheesy treats, sipped pours from Jam Jar, spiced things up at the Cholula Hot Sauce Station and faced off at the ping-pong tables before voting for their favorite grilled cheese. Only one sandwich could walk away victorious, and Same Day Café won hearts (and tummies) with its incredibly classic recipe—cheddar and smoked gouda on house-made rosemary bread. Check out photos from the event below. 

grilled cheese, grilled cheese smack down, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese, grilled cheese smack down, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese, grilled cheese smack down, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese, grilled cheese smackdown, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

grilled cheese, grilled cheese smackdown, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smack down, grilled cheese 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

grilled cheese smackdown, grilled cheese, 2017,

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 140 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest