It's official: This is the best grilled cheese sandwich in Chicago

Things got very cheesy this weekend at Time Out Chicago’s third annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown at SPiN in River North. Throughout the day, hundreds of Chicagoans showed up to sample twists on the classic sandwich from nine restaurants. Some chefs enticed guests with creamy tomato soup, while others stuffed their sandwiches with tender, slow-roasted meat. Here’s a quick look at the eateries that joined us:

- Blind Barber

- Community Tavern

- Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese

- Jerry’s Sandwiches

- Same Day Café

- Slightly Toasted

- Son of a Butcher by WHISK

- SPiN Chicago

- WHISK

Attendees noshed on cheesy treats, sipped pours from Jam Jar, spiced things up at the Cholula Hot Sauce Station and faced off at the ping-pong tables before voting for their favorite grilled cheese. Only one sandwich could walk away victorious, and Same Day Café won hearts (and tummies) with its incredibly classic recipe—cheddar and smoked gouda on house-made rosemary bread. Check out photos from the event below.

Photograph: Grace DuVal

