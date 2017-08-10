It's time to snag your tickets to the Lagunitas Beer Circus

Every year, Lagunitas sets up some tents in its Douglas Park brewery's parking lot and throws a party with plenty of beer and live entertainment. The Lagunitas Beer Circus will return to Chicago on Sunday, October 1, with two stages of live music, burlesque, sideshow acts and aerialists.

Also on tap (in some cases, literally): one-of-a-kind Lagunitas beers, midway games, face painters and a costume contest.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now for $40 each. Admission includes a souvenir and your first Lagunitas beer (and more available for purchase, obviously), with all proceeds benefitting PAWS Chicago. If you want to drink in Lagunitas' front yard, act fast—this event typically sells out quickly.

