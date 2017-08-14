Jamila Woods will premiere her new music video at a free House of Vans concert

Earlier this summer, Chicago singer-songwriter Jamila Woods teamed up with Chance the Rapper to challenge Chicago Public Schools students to come up with a music video treatment for the pair's tribute to Chicago's lakeside expressway, “LSD.” Tonight, the video—which was conceived by Prosser Career Academy student Ashley Huicochea—will premiere during a special event at the House of Vans, featuring a headlining performance from Woods herself, with support from local R&B singer-songwriter Kaina and DJ sets from oddCouple, Chanté and DJ RTC.

Produced by local directors Vince Marshall and Sam Bailey (of VAM Studios), the "LSD" video is described as "a celebration of Chicago's residents and neighborhoods and celebrates the cities resilience and creative endeavors." After writing the winning video treatment, Huicochea shadowed the video's directors during the filming process and learned more about how bring an idea to life on screen. She'll also be in attendance at the event to see her work premiere in front of a crowd of supporters.

The all-ages event is free and open to the public with an RSVP via the House of Vans website. Doors open at 7pm and the evening's programming will begin at 8pm. While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks non-profit, which supports arts education in Chicago Public Schools.

