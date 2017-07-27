Jason Sudeikis will host ‘The Roast of George Wendt’ at Second City

Before he became known as Norm Peterson on Cheers, actor, comedian and Chicago native George Wendt was a student and performer at the Second City, where he cut his chops learning from improv legends such as Josephine Forsberg and Del Close. Wendt will be returning to the stage in Old Town once more in September, but this time around all of the jokes will be at his expense.

The Second City will present “I Can’t Believe They Wendt There: The Roast of George Wendt” in its Mainstage Theater on September 9 at 7pm, with all proceeds benefiting Gilda’s Club Chicago and the Second City Alumni Fund. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis (who happens to be Wendt's nephew) will serve as roastmaster, accompanied by guest roasters like Bob Odenkirk, Betty Thomas, David Koechner and other notable comedians.

“We’re looking forward to an incredibly special evening that brings back the long-lost art of the Dean Martin-era celebrity roast,” Second City CEO Andrew Alexander stated in a release. “It’s been a few years since George has returned to his old stomping grounds here at Second City, and he’s saint of a guy for letting us put him in the hot seat for two incredible causes.”

Tickets to the one-night-only roast aren't cheap: A general admission ticket to the event will set you back $1,000, though it does include an open bar and dinner in the theater. For $1,959, attendees can receive a backstage tour, in addition to a ticket to Wendt's roast. Top-shelf VIP tickets go for $3,000 and include a special reception attended by Wendt and Sudeikis. All tickets are tax deductible and on sale now through the Second City website.

If you're flush with cash, love to laugh and want to see some funny folks get a few good barbs in at Wendt's expense, this seems like the kind of potentially legendary, memorable evening that's probably worth the hefty price of admission.

