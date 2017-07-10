  • Blog
Jay-Z will bring his ‘4:44’ tour to the United Center

By Zach Long Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 12:49pm

Photograph: Erica Gannett

After dropping his latest comeback album, 4:44, via his subscription streaming service Tidal in June, Jay-Z is getting ready to hit the road in support of the album—of course, he's bringing his tour to Chicago. He'll be coming to the United Center on December 5, marking his first stop in Chicago since his co-headlining tour with wife Beyoncé in 2014 (don't count on seeing her at the upcoming show, no matter how many baby showers our city throws for her). 

Tickets for Jay-Z's date at the United Center go on sale via Live Nation on Friday, July 14 at 10am. You might as well see Hova now, before he decides to retire (again).

