The Burlington is hosting a belated baby shower for Beyoncé

We're guessing Beyoncé's baby shower didn't involve PBR, whiskey shots or a dance party, but in the alternate universe that is Chicago, it does. The Burlington's monthly queer party Burly will host a belated baby shower for Queen Bey on Wednesday, July 19. The Logan Square dive bar welcomes the already-famous Gemini twins to the world with DJs spinning tracks from parents Beyoncé and Jay Z, drink specials and a raucous good time.

And in case you're wondering, burliness is not required to attend this recurring LGBTQ dance party, which rolls through the Burlington every third Wednesday of the month. There's no cover to attend, and guests can enjoy $3 PBR and $5 PBR with a whiskey shot. The 21-and-over event is just one of many inclusive dance parties happening throughout Chicago.

We suggest you start coordinating your best baby shower attire and prepare to bow down to the luckiest kids on the planet.