Kendrick Lamar announces 'DAMN.' pop-up shop in West Loop

Following in the footsteps of Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar will bring his merch pop-up shop to Chicago this summer—just in time for his two-night stint at the United Center later this month. The rapper took to Twitter to plug the full lineup of temporary stores across the country, with a stop in Chicago on July 27 at Notre in West Loop (118 N Peoria St) from 11am to 7pm.

Fans will be able to buy DAMN. merchandise including hats, tees and hoodies, and you can take a look at the collection here. Of course, if you want to get your hands on the goods, we recommend showing up early and anticipating long lines. Unlike Kanye's (very) pricey Pablo pop-up, K-Dot's line seems on par with typical artist merch. Still, we're kind of hoping he debuts a ridiculous silk bomber jacket that's embroidered with the words "Sit down."

