Koval Distillery and CB2 built a booze-filled living room at O'Hare

In an attempt to make schlepping through O'Hare International Airport a tad more enjoyable, Koval Distillery and CB2 teamed up to create Chicago's Living Room, a monthlong pop-up event located in Terminal 5. The space, which is outfitted with comfy CB2 furniture, allows weary travelers to grab a seat and sample Koval's organic spirits while they wait for flights (or, perhaps more accurately, fume over delays).

The local distillery even enlisted the help of Humboldt Park-based audio manufacturer Specimen Products to bring in a tube amplifier and horn speakers. Chicago record labels Numero Group (Sept 4), Drag City (Sept 11), Bloodshot (Sept 18), Thrill Jockey (Sept 25) and Trouble in Mind (Sept 28) will offer daylong vinyl takeovers to complete the atmosphere.

While you sip Koval and fantasize about all the nice, grownup furniture you wish you had, don't forget to enter to win a $1,000 CB2 gift card by posting a photo to Instagram and using the hashtag #CB2xKovalLounge. The boozy pop-up event is open from 1 to 7pm daily through the end of September for all your travel needs and woes. Take a closer look around the lounge below.

Boaz Walker

Boaz Walker

Boaz Walker

Boaz Walker

Boaz Walker

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.