Lost Lake is finally launching a new food menu

In order to drink all the rum-soaked tiki cocktails your heart desires, you'll need a little something lining your tummy. The folks at Lost Lake get that, and after a fire closed the bar's Chinese takeout restaurant, Thank You, they're offering up a new alternative. The Land and Sea Dept. property enlisted the help of chefs Pete Coenen (Cherry Circle Room) and Fred Noinaj (Americano 2211) to create a menu that's influenced by Korean, Polynesian, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines.

The new lineup is short and sweet, with dishes like grilled chicken wings ($13), pork dumplings with scallion and ginger ($12), chilled blue crab with wontons and sweet chili ($11), vegan-friendly curry udon with mushrooms and summer squash ($16) and 5 Spiced duck confit with scallion pancakes ($18). The menu will be available daily from 4pm to 1:30am starting Friday, August 18. Take a look and start figuring out what you'll pair with your next Tic-Tac-Taxi.

