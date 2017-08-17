  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Lost Lake is finally launching a new food menu

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Thursday August 17 2017, 5:51pm

Lost Lake is finally launching a new food menu
Photograph: Courtesy Land and Sea Dept.

In order to drink all the rum-soaked tiki cocktails your heart desires, you'll need a little something lining your tummy. The folks at Lost Lake get that, and after a fire closed the bar's Chinese takeout restaurant, Thank You, they're offering up a new alternative. The Land and Sea Dept. property enlisted the help of chefs Pete Coenen (Cherry Circle Room) and Fred Noinaj (Americano 2211) to create a menu that's influenced by Korean, Polynesian, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines. 

The new lineup is short and sweet, with dishes like grilled chicken wings ($13), pork dumplings with scallion and ginger ($12), chilled blue crab with wontons and sweet chili ($11), vegan-friendly curry udon with mushrooms and summer squash ($16) and 5 Spiced duck confit with scallion pancakes ($18). The menu will be available daily from 4pm to 1:30am starting Friday, August 18. Take a look and start figuring out what you'll pair with your next Tic-Tac-Taxi. 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 99 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments