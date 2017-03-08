Malört is now available in pie form at Hoosier Mama

We can all go home now—a local bakery has created a pie with Chicago's favorite bitter liquor, Jeppson's Malört, in it. Hoosier Mama Pie Company is now offering a crusty take on the Tequila Sunrise (called the Chicago Sunrise, naturally) featuring an all-butter crust topped with a wreath of whipped cream. The pie combines fruit, cream and citrus flavors with a slightly bitter finish—think grapefruit, according to the bakery's kitchen manager, Ursula Siker. She's a recent LA to Chicago transplant who embraced Malört after her friend told her it tasted like grapefruit (there's your new trick for getting all of your friends to try it).

Siker's goal for the pie is to get people to reconsider their perception of Malört while celebrating the "bizarre and ultra-local phenomenon." We love the stuff (for good reasons—three of them to be exact), so we're on board. The pie will be available at Hoosier Mama's Ukrainian Village and Evanston locations sporadically, as a whole pie ($26 for a 9-inch, which feeds 6–8; $9 for a 6–inch, which feeds 1–2) and in slices ($5.50). Want to guarantee it'll be there for your dinner party? You can order it with two days notice by calling the shop. Just make sure that you chase every slice you eat with a shot of the booze that inspired it!

