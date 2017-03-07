MGMT, Flying Lotus and Walk the Moon headline Mamby on the Beach 2017

You could explore quite a bit of Chicago just by attending various summer music festivals, which take place in the city's parks, streets and even on its beaches. As its name suggests, the third annual Mamby on the Beach puts sand beneath attendees' toes, taking over Oakwood Beach on June 24 and 25. The two-day festival offers up scenic coastal views and a lineup that's eclectic by design, including indie rockers, electronic acts, hip-hop artists and some local talent.
The lineup for this year's Mamby on the Beach doubles down on its wide-ranging selection of music. On Saturday, June 24 you'll take a trip back to the late-aughts with headlining sets from MGMT and Local Natives (as well as a performance by contemporary indie-pop purveyors MisterWives). Pop rock juggernauts Walk the Moon and experimental electronic producer Flying Lotus top the bill on Sunday, June 25, joined by a lineup of dance-friendly acts such as Aussie electro-pop outfit Cut Copy, L.A. multi-instrumentalist Thundercat and Swedish nu-disco group Todd Terje and the Olsens.
Some notable local artists are also featured on the lineup, including West Side MC (and Chance the Rapper collaborator) Saba, R&B singer BJ the Chicago Kid, Bronzeville singer-songwriter Sir the Baptist and local DJ Green Velvet, who will headline a tribute to Chicago-founded label Relief Records.
Tickets for Mamby on the Beach are on sale now, starting at $79.99 for a two-day general admission pass and $149.99 for a VIP two-day pass. Before you start searching for your bathing suit, take a peek at the full lineup below.
Mamby on the Beach 2017 lineup:
BJ The Chicago Kid
Cut/Copy
Dajae
DJ Heather
Fancy Fux
Flying Lotus
Gavin Turek
Green Velvet
Groove Animal
Indie-Pendent DJs
Justin Jay
Justin Martin
Kaina X The Burns Twins
Klingande
Latmun
Lee Foss
Local Natives
Louis Futon
Magician, The
Marian Hill
MGMT
Miike Snow
MisterWives
MK
Muna
MUTEMATH
oddCouple
Papa G
Phoebe Ryan
Quinn XCII
Raury
Ravyn Lenae
RKCB
Saba
Sam Feldt
Sango
Shaed
Sir The Baptist
Steve Gerard
STRFKR
Tchami
Thundercat
Todd Terje & The Olsens
Walk The Moon
Will Clarke
Windy City Soul Club
