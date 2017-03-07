MGMT, Flying Lotus and Walk the Moon headline Mamby on the Beach 2017

You could explore quite a bit of Chicago just by attending various summer music festivals, which take place in the city's parks, streets and even on its beaches. As its name suggests, the third annual Mamby on the Beach puts sand beneath attendees' toes, taking over Oakwood Beach on June 24 and 25. The two-day festival offers up scenic coastal views and a lineup that's eclectic by design, including indie rockers, electronic acts, hip-hop artists and some local talent.

The lineup for this year's Mamby on the Beach doubles down on its wide-ranging selection of music. On Saturday, June 24 you'll take a trip back to the late-aughts with headlining sets from MGMT and Local Natives (as well as a performance by contemporary indie-pop purveyors MisterWives). Pop rock juggernauts Walk the Moon and experimental electronic producer Flying Lotus top the bill on Sunday, June 25, joined by a lineup of dance-friendly acts such as Aussie electro-pop outfit Cut Copy, L.A. multi-instrumentalist Thundercat and Swedish nu-disco group Todd Terje and the Olsens.

Some notable local artists are also featured on the lineup, including West Side MC (and Chance the Rapper collaborator) Saba, R&B singer BJ the Chicago Kid, Bronzeville singer-songwriter Sir the Baptist and local DJ Green Velvet, who will headline a tribute to Chicago-founded label Relief Records.

Tickets for Mamby on the Beach are on sale now, starting at $79.99 for a two-day general admission pass and $149.99 for a VIP two-day pass. Before you start searching for your bathing suit, take a peek at the full lineup below.

Mamby on the Beach 2017 lineup:

BJ The Chicago Kid

Cut/Copy

Dajae

DJ Heather

Fancy Fux

Flying Lotus

Gavin Turek

Green Velvet

Groove Animal

Indie-Pendent DJs

Justin Jay

Justin Martin

Kaina X The Burns Twins

Klingande

Latmun

Lee Foss

Local Natives

Louis Futon

Magician, The

Marian Hill

MGMT

Miike Snow

MisterWives

MK

Muna

MUTEMATH

oddCouple

Papa G

Phoebe Ryan

Quinn XCII

Raury

Ravyn Lenae

RKCB

Saba

Sam Feldt

Sango

Shaed

Sir The Baptist

Steve Gerard

STRFKR

Tchami

Thundercat

Todd Terje & The Olsens

Walk The Moon

Will Clarke

Windy City Soul Club

