Moneygun will dress up as TGI Fridays for Halloween

We're suckers for a clever Halloween costume, and 2017 has provided plenty of inspirational (and terrifying) fodder. The folks at Moneygun in West Loop have decided to join in on the fun and throw it back to simpler days when loaded potato skins were our biggest concern. To ring in the holiday, the bar will dress up as TGI Fridays on Friday, October 27 (5pm–2am) and Saturday, October 28 (5pm–3am).

During the two-night event, guests will sip chocolate-laden mudslides, Electric Lemonade and Appletinis surrounded by TGI-themed decor. The menu will also include food items like loaded potato skins and "Whack" Daniels chicken wings. We can only hope this means the staff will be outfitted in red striped polos and oodles of obnoxious flair.

Here's the best part: Unlike the $100 club-tastic Halloween party your friends are trying to drag you to, there's no cost to attend this shindig. It is important to note that the cozy bar will uphold its first-come first-served policy, so be sure to roll through early to guarantee a spot—and a mudslide—inside.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.