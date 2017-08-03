More than 50,000 yellow rubber ducks will set sail in the Chicago River today

If you happen to be taking a leisurely lunch break today, you might want to make your way over to the Chicago River. More than 50,000 yellow rubber duckies will be dumped into the river from the Columbus Drive bridge at 1pm on Thursday, August 3. The occasion? The 2017 Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby, of course.

The annual family-friendly event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. Bystanders and supporters can adopt ducks for $5 each, and all proceeds benefit young athletes throughout Illinois. If you're stuck in the office for the afternoon, ducks are still up for adoption here.

Don't worry, all ducks are returned to land after their dip in the river—unlike that time a Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped 800 pounds of human waste in the same body of water. Comparatively, this feel-good spill is sure to brighten your day.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.